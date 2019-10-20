Stratis (STRAT) Market Cap Achieves $31.32 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003905 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $299,808.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005708 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,531,757 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bithumb, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

