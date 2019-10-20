Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 147 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $680.50. 159,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

