Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 368,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

