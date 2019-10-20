Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,201,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cross Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $32.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. S&P Equity Research lowered Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

