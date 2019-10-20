Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,456 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Square by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Square by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 77,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Square by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,528,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,022.50, a PEG ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Square’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

