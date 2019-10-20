Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $115.72. 518,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

