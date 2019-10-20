SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Vertical Group started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

SunPower stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.25. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,240.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $119,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in SunPower by 8.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in SunPower by 5.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 92.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,799 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

