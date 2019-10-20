SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40, Briefing.com reports. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $69.57.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.