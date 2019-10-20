S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $26.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $64.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.