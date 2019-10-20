Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

