Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Set at $78.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been assigned a $78.00 price target by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 534,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,095,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

