Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TALK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price (down from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.63 ($1.54).

TALK opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.68. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.30 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120,000 ($4,076,832.61).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

