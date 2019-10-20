Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.52. Tandy Leather Factory shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 3,055 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory makes up about 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

