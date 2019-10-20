Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 307,554 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

