Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.