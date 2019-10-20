Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 5.3%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.62, approximately 1,834,882 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,837,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

