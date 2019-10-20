Teradyne (TER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $0.64-0.74 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.64-0.74 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TER stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

