Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $220.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $356.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,831. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $379.49. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,942.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock worth $3,526,721. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

