Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.31-1.53 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.31-1.53 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.12.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

