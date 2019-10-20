Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $54.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $48.64 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.