Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. Textron also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

