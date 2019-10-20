The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.78. 17,686,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,450. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after buying an additional 182,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

