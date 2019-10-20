THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Reaches $7.20 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $12,134.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,215,839,774 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

