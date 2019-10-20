ThoreCoin (THR) Market Cap Hits $134.76 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $134.76 million and approximately $158,030.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,554.55 or 0.18919866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00223203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.01166448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

