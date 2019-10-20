TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura raised their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.89.

TJX opened at $60.36 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

