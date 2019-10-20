Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.59.

Shares of TOU opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$486.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,484,330 shares in the company, valued at C$153,379,457.30. Also, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,026,800. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,580 shares of company stock worth $607,953.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

