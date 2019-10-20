Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

