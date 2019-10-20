Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROX. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 56.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,959 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $102,922,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TROX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.35. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

