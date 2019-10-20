TrueFlip Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $15,325.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

