Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 18,482 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth $2,352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2,321.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.91. 684,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,837. CDW has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

