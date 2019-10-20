Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.82 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after acquiring an additional 224,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 724.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 1,141,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,855. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.