Tuttle Tactical Management Has $3.13 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 1,766,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

