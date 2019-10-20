Tuttle Tactical Management Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,082,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,531,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. 774,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5523 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

