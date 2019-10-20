Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.53 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $277.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

