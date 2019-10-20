Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. 3,302,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,470. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

