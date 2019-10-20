Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Twitter from $49.75 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.99 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,800. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

