U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

