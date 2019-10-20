UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of YRC Worldwide worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,543,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 1,116,016 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 109.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,248,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. YRC Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

