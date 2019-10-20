UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,507 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 619.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of XOG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 2,178,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,202. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.