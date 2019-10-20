UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 20.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGPI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

MGPI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $798.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

