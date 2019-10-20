UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,279 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 67,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,218. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

