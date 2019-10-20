UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,780 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 70,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 520,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,742. The company has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.55 million. Unisys had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

