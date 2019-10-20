UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,639 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Front Yard Residential worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 19.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 87,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,626. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.42. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,282. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.