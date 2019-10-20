UBS Group Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $114.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.18.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,926 shares of company stock worth $8,658,177 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

