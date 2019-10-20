UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 100100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.