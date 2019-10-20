UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $218.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.43. 80,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. UniFirst has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $205.22.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 713.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 61,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.