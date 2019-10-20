UNIVERSAL CASH Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. In the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $3.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

