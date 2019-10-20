UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE, Allcoin and OTCBTC. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $488,925.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00223853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.01153742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, HADAX, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

