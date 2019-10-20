Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

