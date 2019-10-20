US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $91.06 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

